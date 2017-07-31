Does Andrew Little have his campaign chair's support?

While deputy Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says she gives Andrew Little her "absolute support," it appears not all in the party might not be quite so staunch.

Ms Ardern is backing Mr Little to stay on as Leader, telling Newshub on Monday afternoon, "I'm his deputy, I'm ready to work alongside him to take us through to the election".

Housing and Auckland Issues spokesperson Phil Twyford however, did not put things in such black and white terms.

When asked by Newshub if he could confirm he will support Andrew through the election, Mr Twyford replied with a message that perhaps said so much more than its mere 13 words.

"I will continue to support Andrew as long as he is the leader," he told Newshub.