Disgraced MP Todd Barclay makes early morning dash into Parliament

Missing-in-action MP Todd Barclay has made an early morning return to Parliament, seemingly hoping to avoid the media - but it didn't work.

Mr Barclay arrived at 7am, weeks after disappearing from public view following his decision not to contest the next election because of the scandal over the secret recording of an electorate staff member.

When Mr Barclay arrived he smiled at waiting media and said "good morning".

Newshub understands Mr Barclay had to return for today's start of the latest parliamentary session, because he's run out of leave.

The National MP has kept a low profile after the taping scandal blew up on June 2, leaving many people questioning what he has been doing while still receiving his publicly-funded $170,000 parliamentary salary.

Mr Barclay resigned after being thrown into the spotlight when new details emerged regarding allegations he secretly recorded staff member Glenys Dickson. A taxpayer-funded Prime Minister's fund was used to pay out Ms Dickson over the dispute.

It then emerged Prime Minister Bill English told police in April 2016 that Mr Barclay had told him about the recording. Following the revelations, police reopened their investigation into the taping after dropping it last year when Mr Barclay refused to be interviewed.

Newshub.