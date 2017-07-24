Labour's election sign gets Photoshop treatment

The Labour party's 'fresh approach' billboard has been roasted by a political meme page and transformed it into a Countdown advertisement.
The spoof version of the ad has Labour leader Andrew Little wearing a Countdown cap and Deputy leader Jacinda Ardern holding a food hamper.
It was posted by the popular meme page 'NZ swing voters against dogmatic party affiliated memes', an apparently non-partisan page.
Over the weekend, the National party was given the same treatment, its election billboard was transformed into a Dominos ad.
Prime Minister Bill English was dressed in a Dominos uniform and nametag alongside the National party slogan 'delivering for New Zealanders'.
It appears the slogans for both of parties lend themselves to satire, likely because they're not particularly original - as one Twitter user pointed out.
Here's a similarly inspiring billboard for United Future's Peter Dunne:
Here's a billboard for the Green party, who are rolling out the slogan 'great together':
It remains to be seen which other parties will see their political advertisements transformed.
Newshub.