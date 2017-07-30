National says its party list is its 'most diverse ever'

There are few surprises in National's party list, with the top candidates ranked according to their seniority in Cabinet.

The Cabinet ministers fill all top rankings on the list released on Sunday, apart from Speaker and list MP David Carter at number three.

The party's whips and existing Members of Parliament then follow, before non-MPs are listed.

Former Prime Minister John Key's former adviser Nicola Willis is the highest ranked non-MP on the list at 48.

National currently has 59 seats in parliament, 40 of which are electorate seats and 19 of which are list MPs.

If the party repeated its performance from the 2014 election, then 13 new MPs and 47 returning MPs would gain a seat in Parliament this year, party president Peter Goodfellow said.

"This is National's most diverse list ever," he said.

"We're incredibly proud to represent New Zealanders from all walks of life, with a range of ethnicities and backgrounds.

"We've got businesspeople, teachers, farmers, community advocates, scientists, and a pilot - just to name a few."

Twelve National MPs are retiring this election, including Mr Key, former Education Minister Hekia Parata, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Murray McCully and Todd Barclay in Clutha-Southland.

Mr Barclay is retiring from his seat after being embroiled in a scandal involving the recording of one of his staff member's conversations.

There is no replacement yet for him on the party list, but that candidate will be ranked 68th once they have been chosen.

The full National Party list

Bill English Paula Bennett David Carter Steven Joyce Gerry Brownlee Simon Bridges Amy Adams Jonathan Coleman Chris Finlayson Michael Woodhouse Anne Tolley Nathan Guy Nikki Kaye Todd McClay Nick Smith Judith Collins Maggie Barry Paul Goldsmith Louise Upston Alfred Ngaro Mark Mitchell Nicky Wagner Jacqui Dean David Bennett Tim Macindoe Scott Simpson Jami-Lee Ross Barabara Kuriger Matt Doocey Brett Hudson Melissa Lee Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi Jian Yang Parmjeet Parmar Jonathan Young Joanne Hayes Ian McKelvie Simon O'Connor Andrew Bayly Chris Bishop Sarah Dowie Nuk Korako Todd Muller Maureen Pugh Shane Reti Alastair Scott Stuart Smith Nicola Willis Agnes Loheni Paulo Garcia Matt King David Hiatt Matthew Gregory Adrienne Pierce David Elliot Katrina Bungard Bala Berram Carolyn O'Fallon Euon Murrell Simeon Brown Andrew Falloon Harete Hipango Denise Lee Chris Penk Erica Stanford Tim Van de Molen Lawrence Yule TO BE CONFIRMED - Todd Barclay's replacement Sarah Jo Barley Lisa Whyte Linda Cooper Dan Bidois Rahul Sirigiri Hadleigh Reid Graham Collins

NZN