National says its party list is its 'most diverse ever'

  • 30/07/2017
Peter Dunne.
Peter Dunne. Photo credit: Lloyd Burr/Newshub.

There are few surprises in National's party list, with the top candidates ranked according to their seniority in Cabinet.

The Cabinet ministers fill all top rankings on the list released on Sunday, apart from Speaker and list MP David Carter at number three.

The party's whips and existing Members of Parliament then follow, before non-MPs are listed.

Former Prime Minister John Key's former adviser Nicola Willis is the highest ranked non-MP on the list at 48.

National currently has 59 seats in parliament, 40 of which are electorate seats and 19 of which are list MPs.

If the party repeated its performance from the 2014 election, then 13 new MPs and 47 returning MPs would gain a seat in Parliament this year, party president Peter Goodfellow said.

"This is National's most diverse list ever," he said.

"We're incredibly proud to represent New Zealanders from all walks of life, with a range of ethnicities and backgrounds.

"We've got businesspeople, teachers, farmers, community advocates, scientists, and a pilot - just to name a few."

Twelve National MPs are retiring this election, including Mr Key, former Education Minister Hekia Parata, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Murray McCully and Todd Barclay in Clutha-Southland.

Mr Barclay is retiring from his seat after being embroiled in a scandal involving the recording of one of his staff member's conversations.

There is no replacement yet for him on the party list, but that candidate will be ranked 68th once they have been chosen.

The full National Party list

  1. Bill English
  2. Paula Bennett
  3. David Carter
  4. Steven Joyce
  5. Gerry Brownlee
  6. Simon Bridges
  7. Amy Adams
  8. Jonathan Coleman
  9. Chris Finlayson
  10. Michael Woodhouse
  11. Anne Tolley
  12. Nathan Guy
  13. Nikki Kaye
  14. Todd McClay
  15. Nick Smith
  16. Judith Collins
  17. Maggie Barry
  18. Paul Goldsmith
  19. Louise Upston
  20. Alfred Ngaro
  21. Mark Mitchell
  22. Nicky Wagner
  23. Jacqui Dean
  24. David Bennett
  25. Tim Macindoe
  26. Scott Simpson
  27. Jami-Lee Ross
  28. Barabara Kuriger
  29. Matt Doocey
  30. Brett Hudson
  31. Melissa Lee
  32. Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi
  33. Jian Yang
  34. Parmjeet Parmar
  35. Jonathan Young
  36. Joanne Hayes
  37. Ian McKelvie
  38. Simon O'Connor
  39. Andrew Bayly
  40. Chris Bishop
  41. Sarah Dowie
  42. Nuk Korako
  43. Todd Muller
  44. Maureen Pugh
  45. Shane Reti
  46. Alastair Scott
  47. Stuart Smith
  48. Nicola Willis
  49. Agnes Loheni
  50. Paulo Garcia
  51. Matt King
  52. David Hiatt
  53. Matthew Gregory
  54. Adrienne Pierce
  55. David Elliot
  56. Katrina Bungard
  57. Bala Berram
  58. Carolyn O'Fallon
  59. Euon Murrell
  60. Simeon Brown
  61. Andrew Falloon
  62. Harete Hipango
  63. Denise Lee
  64. Chris Penk
  65. Erica Stanford
  66. Tim Van de Molen
  67. Lawrence Yule
  68. TO BE CONFIRMED - Todd Barclay's replacement
  69. Sarah Jo Barley
  70. Lisa Whyte
  71. Linda Cooper
  72. Dan Bidois
  73. Rahul Sirigiri
  74. Hadleigh Reid
  75. Graham Collins

