Patrick Gower: Labour's leadership options

Ardern is a political phenomenon and a potential game-changer.

But she has vehemently denied wanting to lead the party more than most politicians do. She has made it look like she doesn't want it.

The question is: does she need to take it for the sake of the Labour Party?

And in her own mind, the question will be: does she need to take it for the sake of New Zealand?

If she does it in a scenario where Andrew Little effectively gives up; where he's not forced out, where there's not a coup, where it looks like she is more of a martyr; that could be a way for her to potentially win the election or at the very least, give Labour a better result and hang on to the leadership after it.

But does she even want it?