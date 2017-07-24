Poll: Kiwis keen for 'tourist tax' to help cash-strapped DoC

The ocean surrounding Kapiti Island is full of life, having been protected from any fishing for almost 30 years.

But now Ben Knight, from the Guardians of Kapiti Marine Reserve, says that protection has waned and the reserve is a sitting duck.

"It's a bit like a lolly jar sitting in the middle of the playground and the headmaster's gone home, at the moment," he told Newshub.

DoC says its compliance boat does about 30 hours a month at Kapiti Marine Reserve but Mr Knight says it's just not enough.

"It's not an easy job, I totally acknowledge that, it's challenging," he said.

"On a day like this it's windy, it's pretty cool out here, but this is perfect poaching weather if you ask me."

Mr Knight is calling on local fishers, divers and boaties to form a community patrol to guard the reserve and report poaching.

"We're not planning to be a militia out here, we just want to be the eyes on the water," he said.

DoC's only patrol boat is based at Mana Island, which is around 23km south of Kapiti Island.

"If somebody chose to come out here today and intentionally or accidentally have a fish in the marine reserve, there's no one to stop them," Mr Knight said.

