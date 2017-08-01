Timeline: Labour's leadership woes since 2008

Andrew Little has announced he is stepping down as Labour Party leader, endorsing deputy leader Jacinda Ardern to take over.

The announcement came ahead of a Caucus meeting in which Mr Little may have faced a vote of no confidence from other MPs in the party.

Mr Little's resignation follows years of turbulent leadership for Labour since Helen Clark resigned.

November 8, 2008 - Labour's longest serving leader Helen Clark resigns on election night following general election defeat



November 11, 2008 - Long-time minister and senior party member Phil Goff takes the reins

November, 2011 - Labour loses more ground at the election (down to 27.5 percent) and Goff announces he will stand down

December, 2011 - Labour's caucus elects former United Nations staffer David Shearer ahead of David Cunliffe

August, 2013 - Shearer resigns as Labour struggles to gain traction, sitting at about 31 percent in the polls

September, 2013 - Under new voting rules, Cunliffe is elected leader over Grant Robertson and Shane Jones - but only gets 32 percent of the caucus vote

September 20, 2014 - Labour suffers its worst general election result since 1922, coming away with less than 24.7 percent of the vote

September 27, 2014 - Cunliffe resigns, only to jump back into the leadership contest against Andrew Little, David Parker, and Robertson

November, 2014 - Little is elected leader due to overwhelming support by union affiliates

December 5, 2016 - Prime Minister John Key resigns, having seen out four Labour leaders

July 31, 2017 - Two polls show Labour's support is at about 24 percent - with less than two months to the election - and Little admits he's considered resigning

August 1, 2017 - The party's caucus meets and Little pulls out of media appearances in preparation, amid speculation he will step down.

NZN / Newshub.