Todd Barclay continues to duck questions from media

Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay is continuing to dodge questions from the media on his second day back at work.

Mr Barclay returned to Parliament on Tuesday after being absent for a month.

It followed controversy surrounding his alleged secret recording of one his electorate staffers in Gore.

Yesterday, he arrived at the front door of Parliament just after 7am and was later hustled into the National Party caucus meeting by Judith Collins, and refused to speak to media.

Today he attended a Select Committee meeting where he was again met with media asking questions about where he'd been, whether he recorded staffer Glenys Dickson and whether he was cooperating with the police investigation.

He repeatedly replied, "I have nothing further to add".

Newshub.