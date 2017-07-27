United First's Peter Dunne still wants summer holidays changed

Peter Dunne is coming in hot for his 12th election and he's told Newshub's Mitchell Alexander he's still got a lot in the tank.

Mitchell went on a bike ride with the United Future leader to hear what makes him tick.

He discusses why people should still trust him, his views on changing the summer holidays, getting rid of the student allowance - all while riding on two wheels.

What do you think of him?

Ticked Off is an ongoing series keeping you in the know with what's going on this election year.