Who is Jacinda Ardern?

Jacinda Ardern is the new leader of the Labour Party - that we all know by now.

But did you know she's also an amateur DJ and in a long-term relationship with TV and radio personality Clarke Gayford?

Here are a few more things about the 37-year-old you might not know.

Born on July 26, 1980, if she wins the election she would be the first Prime Minister born in the 1980s.

A victory would make her New Zealand's second-youngest leader, losing to Edward Stafford (Premier between 1856-1872) by about 18 days.

She went to Morrinsville College and earned a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Waikato in Hamilton.

Raised a Mormon, she left the church before entering Parliament.

Her post-uni career involved working for future Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and then-Prime Minister Helen Clark, as well a stints in the UK and New York.

She was elected President of the International Union of Socialist Youth in 2008, the same year she entered Parliament.

Her match-ups against Nikki Kaye in the Auckland Central electorate never went to plan - Ms Kaye beat her in both 2011 and 2014.

Ms Ardern finally had an electorate to call her own when David Shearer vacated his Mt Albert seat. She won in a landslide by-election in February, 2017.

She was a guest DJ at the Laneway Festival in 2014, where she played tracks by Sid Vicious, Snoop Dogg and the Smashing Pumpkins.

She met Gayford after he wrote to her about the Government Communications Security Bureau Amendment Bill. He'd written to Nikki Kaye first, but she didn't reply, so he tried Ms Ardern instead - they hit it off over coffee and a shared love of Kiwi drum'n'bass band Concord Dawn.

Her hero is Ernest Shackleton, Antarctic explorer.

She has repeatedly ruled out wanting the leadership, partly because she wants children - and can't see how that would work in combination with being Prime Minister.

Her ideal job, she has said, would be Minister for Children.

She voted in favour of marriage equality.

Her first cat was named "Norm", after former Prime Minister Norman Kirk. Her current feline is Paddles, who is polydactyl - born with more than the usual number of toes.

Her favourite drink is whiskey.

In 2014 she told radio station The Edge if she was forced to marry another MP, she would choose Grant Robertson "because he is gay".

As recently as July 22 she said there was "no plan B" if Andrew Little doesn't win the election in September.

Newshub.

