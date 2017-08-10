10 transgressions of New Zealand politicians

It later emerged he had lied on an affidavit during the passport fraud case, failing to mention he had a conviction for assault in Tonga in 2002.

Garrett wasn't just spokesperson for law and order - he wrote one of the ACT Party's flagship policies, the 'three strikes' legislation.

2. Bill English received accommodation allowance while living at family home

In 2009 the Auditor-General found the then-Deputy Prime Minister claimed a $900/week accommodation allowance he was not entitled to, racking up $24,000 from Ministerial Services in the first six months of the year.

He received the taxpayer-funded accommodation allowance for ministers living out of town, while living in his $1.2 million family home in Wellington.

At the time, the amount was nearly twice as much as other MPs and ministers who lived in their own homes in the capital – made possible as Mr English's house was owned by a family trust.

English paid back $32,000 and vowed to stop claiming a housing allowance, but maintained that paying back the money was not an admission of guilt.

The Auditor-General's report found there were no grounds for an inquiry into Mr English's living arrangements but suggested the rules surrounding MP accommodation be reviewed. They were subsequently changed.

3. Drink driving convictions

Labour's Ruth Dyson was convicted of drink driving in 2000 after being caught with a breath alcohol reading almost twice the legal limit.

She resigned from her ministerial portfolios after being charged, but regained them after her six-month driving disqualification ended.

Former Police Minister Michael Woodhouse was also convicted of drink driving when he was 21 – years before becoming a National Party MP.