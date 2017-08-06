ACT promises 600,000 new homes on Auckland outskirts

David Seymour has announced ACT's housing policy - abolish the urban-rural boundary and free up land for 600,000 new houses.

The party acknowledged the strain of the housing market on New Zealanders, saying the cost of housing "is the single largest cause of poverty, inequality, and sickness in Auckland and beyond".

They say the solution lies in freeing up land on the outskirts of the city.

"ACT would cut red tape to allow, at a minimum, 600,000 new homes in areas like Waitakere, Karaka, and Clevedon," Mr Seymour said on Sunday.

"This will allow homebuilding on an epic scale, restoring per-capita building rates to what we achieved in the '70s."