At Home With Bill: An intimate interview with Prime Minister English

Bill English has opened up about his wife and children in an intimate interview with Newshub in Premier House, ahead of the upcoming election.

Newshub's Ryan Bridge went straight for the heart after Mr English opened his home to him, frankly telling him that people thought the Prime Minister was "boring".

"Are you boring?" he asked bluntly.

In the interview Mr English opens up about his family, his childhood acne trauma, and whether or not he really is as boring as he may come across.

Watch the video for the full interview.