Bill English condemns Labour's Chris Hipkins in Aussie citizenship saga

The whole affair has thrown the Australian government into chaos, after three politicians had to stand down when it was revealed they also held dual citizenship.

Mr Hipkins told media on Monday that he should have looked into the background of why his ALP acquaintance was seeking information, and said he had no intention of getting involved in Australia's politics. He said he never spoke to the ALP member about Mr Joyce specifically.

But Mr English says it's up to MP to "make sure they are not interfering or part of the politics of another country."

"It's another misjudgement in the Labour Party about an issue that's quite serious and Chris Hipkins should have known that .There's been a lot of publicity about what's happened to the MPs," Mr English said.

Ardern: 'I don't intend to have to make a habit of pulling [MPs] into line, but as required I will'

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern told media on Wednesday she has "relayed" to Mr Hipkins an expectation that he focus on New Zealand's election.

She said Mr Hipkins was approached by an acquaintance in the ALP who asked a question he couldn't answer, so he asked a question in Parliament to clarify it.

"This is not an issue he should have been involved in," Ms Ardern said. "These are not questions we should have been asking."

"He knew nothing of any individual cases that related to the concern of citizenship… Had he known, he wouldn't have asked the question and now regrets having asked it."

"I've certainly conveyed to my caucus I don't intend to have to make a habit of pulling them into line, but as required I will," Ms Ardern said.

Newshub.