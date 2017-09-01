Bill English heads north, as his poll ratings go south

National's leader Bill English is heading into Winston Peters' territory as the Government faces pressure from a poll showing Labour ahead for the first time in 12 years.

And that wasn't the only shock - Jacinda Ardern, Labour leader for just four weeks, is ahead of Mr English as preferred Prime Minister.

The TVNZ-Colmar Brunton poll gave Labour 43 percent against National's 41.

With those results, Labour would be able to form a Government with NZ First as its only partner party.



Mr English will be in Kaitia on Friday, campaigning in the seat Mr Peters, NZ First leader, took from National in the 2015 by-election.

He'll also visit Whangarei, where National's sitting MP, Shane Reti, is being challenged by NZ First's Shane Jones.

A poll released last week showed Mr Reti well ahead in what has been a safe National seat for decades.

Ms Ardern is staying in Auckland, promoting Labour's free tertiary education policy and student loan increases at a school and a university.

