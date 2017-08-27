Bill English rolls out family for election campaign

Bill English usually likes to keep his family out of the spotlight - but this election campaign is shaping up to be different.
The National leader's son Xavier is running Mr English's Snapchat account for the day, and his daughter Maria took to the stage to sing the national anthem at today's campaign launch.
His wife, Mary, joined him on stage for the campaign launch.
And in his speech, Mr English paid tribute to his other four sons Luke, Tom, Rory and Bart.
It's part of building Mr English's brand as a family man, with family values at his core.
"A special thanks to my daughter Maria for the way she sang our national anthem," he started his speech with.
"Maria, everyone here was glad it was you instead of me. I did offer," he joked.
"Can I also acknowledge my son Xavier, who is here today. Also my sons Luke, Tom, Rory and Bart. You all make be very proud," says Mr English.
"I also want to thank my wonderful wife, Mary – thank you for everything. Mary's worked out that the best way to spend time with me these days is to join me on stage at our campaign launch," says Mr English.
Newshub.