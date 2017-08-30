Boy unleashes 'dab' during Jacinda Ardern visit

An Auckland schoolboy has had his day made after he was given the opportunity to show off his dance moves to Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Ardern, who was making a visit to Wesley Intermediate on Wednesday morning, was given a tour through the decile 1 school's classrooms and facilities.

A highlight during the hour-long outing was the school's new 3D printing workshop, which has been busy producing caskets, while another room was filled with robots.

But the best moment of the visit came just as Ms Ardern was saying goodbye, courtesy of young student Harry.

The popular Wesley pupil is one of the school's senior leaders, and was keen to show the possible future Prime Minister his 'dab-drop' and 'chuck' dance moves.

Ms Ardern and his watching classmates were very impressed by the performance, giving young Harry a round of applause for his efforts.

Newshub.