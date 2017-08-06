David Seymour set to unveil ACT's housing plan, launch new book

Government coalition partner ACT will argue successive Governments have restricted New Zealanders' capacity to build homes to the point of gross negligence.

That's the line leader David Seymour will take when announcing the party's housing policy on Sunday along with the launch of his book, called Own Your Future.

The housing policy is expected to include bold house-building plans.

ACT have about 1 percent support in polls and are a Government partner thanks to a long-running election deal with National in the Auckland seat of Epsom.

Last week Prime Minister Bill English called for National voters to back Mr Seymour in Epsom and United Future leader Peter Dunne in Ōhāriu.

He said National intended to work with those two support parties after the September 23 election.

Mr Seymour's book is expected to outline where ACT stands on a wide range of issues. It has a foreword written by Stephen Jennings, a Kiwi who made a fortune in business.

Before leaving New Zealand Mr Jennings was heavily involved in the Rogernomics-era economic liberalisation through roles in the Treasury and private sector.

He calls Own Your Future a courageous and highly perceptive book.

NZN / Newshub.