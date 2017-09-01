Decision 17: Who won the first Leaders' Debate?

It's the question on everyone's lips - who won the first leaders' debate?

Labour's Jacinda Ardern and National's Bill English went head-to-head on Thursday night for the first time.

Few knew what to expect, considering Ms Ardern took the leadership just as Parliament was closing down for the campaign, and Mr English taking National into the election for the first time in 15 years.

The general consensus appears to be a narrow win for Ms Ardern, according to both polls and the majority of pundits. But it appears she'll have to beef up her policy details if she's going to ride the momentum the party has in the polls to victory on September 23.

Here's a wrap of how New Zealand reacted.

Paula Bennett

National's deputy leader "obviously" thinks her boss had the better of his would-be replacement as Prime Minister, but had praise for Ms Ardern's debut performance.

"At the end of the day, I thought Jacinda Ardern did quite well last night. Obviously I think Bill won, but I did think she put in a strong performance," she told The AM Show.