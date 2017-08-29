Reserve Bank lets PM off hook for defacing bank note

National leader Bill English signed a banknote at a campaign event in Nelson on Tuesday, calling in to question whether the law on defacing bank notes applies to him.



"I have been signing some bank notes because I've been asked by enthusiastic supporters who like to collect bank notes with signatures on them," Mr English told Newshub.

Section 28 of the currency Act states "a person must not deliberately deface, disfigure or mutilate any banknote without the permission of the Bank."

When asked if Mr English had permission to sign the notes, he responded: "Now that you've raised the issue I'll go and consult my lawyer."