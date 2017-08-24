Did Treasury break election rules?

The Treasury could be investigated by the public sector watchdog after it used the National Party's election slogan at yesterday's Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (PREFU).

'Delivering for New Zealanders' appeared during a presentation by Finance Minister and National Party campaign chairman Steven Joyce.

The event was held at the Treasury and is meant to be completely separate from the politics of an election campaign.

The State Services Commission is yet to confirm whether it will investigate if Treasury breached requirements to be politically neutral, as set out in its election guidelines.