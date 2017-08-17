Duncan Garner, Patrick Gower, Lisa Owen to front Three's election coverage

Duncan Garner will be the host of Three's election night special from 7pm on September 23.

Garner, who hosts the AM Show and has close to 20 years of press gallery experience, will be joined by Newshub political editor Patrick Gower and The Nation host Lisa Owen.

"It's become pretty clear in the past two weeks that it's game on," Garner said.

"New Zealanders have a stark choice in front of them. Politics is such a fluid game, change is the only constant - this makes it exciting but uncertain."

Gower said that recent leadership changes and polling shifts show that this election is a genuine contest.

"It is obvious to everyone that there is a very volatile political environment out there - but now is the time to focus on policies and the things that matter to New Zealanders."

Owen said the campaign so far has had "more plot twists and untimely exits than a Hitchcock thriller"

"How could you resist tuning in for the final chapter?" she said.

"The great thing about elections is that you have the power to influence how the story ends, and this will be down to the wire. I can't wait."

In the build-up to election day, Gower will host a live leaders debate from 8:30pm on September 4. The debate will see Jacinda Ardern and Bill English go head to head in front of a live audience of undecided voters at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

"My job at the debate is actually quite simple: I'm there to keep it straight and hold the line," Gower said.

Three's #Decision17 Coverage:

8:30pm September 4: Leaders debate with Bill English and Jacinda Ardern

7:00pm,September 23: Live election coverage available on Three, online and on RadioLIVE.

9:00am, September 24: The Hui post-election night 60-minute special

10:00am, September 24: The Nation live show post-election night 90-minute special

Newshub.