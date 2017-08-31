Five things you need to know about the finance debate

Queenstown played host to the first money debate of the election: the ASB Great Debate. Finance spokesmen for National, Labour, Green, NZ First and ACT took the stage for a fiery fiscal fight.

Debate discussions:

If you missed it, here's what you need to know.

No one seemed to care about Winston's super scandal

It was brought up twice. First, debate moderator Patrick Gower addressed it as the "elephant in the room", then Winston Peters had another crack.

Both times the crowd at the debate booed it down.

Seems like policy is more popular than politics

Grant Robertson got a hammering over Labour's potential Capital Gains Tax

Labour won't say whether they'll implement a Capital Gains Tax and there are a lot of concerns the tax, which Labour would introduce to try and dampen the housing market, could apply to things other than housing - such as farms, small businesses or shares.

The audience clearly wanted Labour to come clean on that before the election.

Queenstown wants a bed tax

Everyone bar National and ACT would let them do it. Steven Joyce tried a tricky side-step saying Queenstown somewhat had the ability to do so already with what's called a "differential rate" system, where the council can charge hotels more in rates than homes.

But he was quickly called out by an audience member - so it was a no from National.

David Seymour's full of jokes

Turns out David Seymour is the class comedian, he got the most laughs by far - with endless jibes at Winston Peters and comparing Labour's policy of banning foreign buyers to the North Korean regime.

Finance is for dudes.

No women took the stage and three of the candidates addressed it in their closing speech. It's 2017 - is it time to change that?

Newshub.