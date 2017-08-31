Game-changer: Labour ahead of National in latest poll

The Labour Party is now ahead of the National Party in the latest Colmar Brunton Poll.

Labour is on 43 percent, with National on 41 percent.

Bill English could become the first National Party leader to lose two elections since World War II.

In the poll, National has fallen three points to their lowest result since 2005. Meanwhile Labour has not seen support at 43 percent since Helen Clark led the party in 2006.

The Greens will be exhaling a small sigh of relief - they're back up to 5 percent, meaning they would just scrape into Parliament if the election was held today.

The poll has New Zealand First down two points to 8 percent, while The Opportunities Party and the Māori Party are on 1 percent each.

Despite the fact NZ First has fallen two points, it remains the kingmaker. Labour could potentially form a coalition Government with NZ First, and without the Greens.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Bill English are almost neck-and-neck as preferred Prime Minister, with Ms Ardern on 34 percent and Mr English on 33 percent.



The poll was conducted August 26-30.



Newshub.