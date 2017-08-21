Gareth Morgan calls Jacinda Ardern 'lipstick on a pig'

Dr Morgan isn't the only politician to come under fire for the use of the phrase.

When the US Republican Party unveiled its new mantra for "change" during their 2008 campaign, Former US President Barack Obama spoke out against it.

"You can put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig," he said.

"You can wrap an old fish in a piece of paper called change. It's still gonna stink. We've had enough of the same old thing."

Republicans took the line as a reference to Sarah Palin, who had just a week earlier described the difference between a hockey mum and a pit bull as "lipstick".

The Obama campaign noted that this was a common phrase, instead referring to putting a new slogan on the same old campaign - not a dig at Ms Palin.

Newshub.