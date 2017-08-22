Gareth Morgan doubles down with 'lipstick pig' billboards

The Opportunities Party (TOP) leader Gareth Morgan has doubled down on his comments referring to Labour leader Jacinda Ardern as "lipstick on a pig".

"Jacinda should be required to show she's more than lipstick on a pig. Will she be?" Mr Morgan asked on Twitter on Sunday.

On Monday, he refused to back down, accusing those who disagreed with him of being "desperate 2 take false umbrage 4 political purposes [sic]".

Dr Morgan took to the safe ground of the TOP website to defend his views, complete with a list of other pig-like euphemisms he could have used, including "you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear" and "a hog in armor is still a hog".

Now, Dr Morgan has taken his comments one step further, with multiple TOP signs around New Zealand featuring Dr Morgan's grinning face next to his controversial porcine observation.