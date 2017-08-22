Gareth Morgan doubles down with 'lipstick pig' billboards

The Opportunities Party (TOP) leader Gareth Morgan has doubled down on his comments referring to Labour leader Jacinda Ardern as "lipstick on a pig".
"Jacinda should be required to show she's more than lipstick on a pig. Will she be?" Mr Morgan asked on Twitter on Sunday.
On Monday, he refused to back down, accusing those who disagreed with him of being "desperate 2 take false umbrage 4 political purposes [sic]".
Dr Morgan took to the safe ground of the TOP website to defend his views, complete with a list of other pig-like euphemisms he could have used, including "you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear" and "a hog in armor is still a hog".
Now, Dr Morgan has taken his comments one step further, with multiple TOP signs around New Zealand featuring Dr Morgan's grinning face next to his controversial porcine observation.
The Auckland display, on 21 Stanley Street, has the words "Lipstick", "Pig", and "Policy", with crosses next to the first two words and a tick next to the last.
However Ms Ardern says she is not bothered by Dr Morgan's comments.
"I'm happy to add Gareth Morgan to our email list so he gets updates on all of our policy announcements because it seems like he's been missing out on them," Ms Ardern said.
When asked if she thinks this was misogynistic, Ms Ardern said she hadn't "sat down and analysed it".
