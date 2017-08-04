Gerry Brownlee appears to 'cancel' New Year's Eve in calendar hiccup

Foreign Affairs Minister and MP for Ilam Gerry Brownlee has sent out thousands of calendars to his constituents missing a critical day of the year - New Year's Eve.

The disappearance of New Year's Eve isn't the only mistake - April 30 appears in May on the calendar and July has lost two days.

The school holidays will also come a week earlier on September 25 rather than September 30.

Mr Brownlee told RNZ that he didn't personally approve the calendar, but it was an embarrassing mistake.