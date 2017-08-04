Gerry Brownlee appears to 'cancel' New Year's Eve in calendar hiccup

Foreign Affairs Minister and MP for Ilam Gerry Brownlee has sent out thousands of calendars to his constituents missing a critical day of the year - New Year's Eve.
The disappearance of New Year's Eve isn't the only mistake - April 30 appears in May on the calendar and July has lost two days.
- NZ First accidentally endorses drug and alcohol abuse
- Facebook blocks the New Zealand Parliament page
The school holidays will also come a week earlier on September 25 rather than September 30.
Mr Brownlee told RNZ that he didn't personally approve the calendar, but it was an embarrassing mistake.
New Year's Eve is his brother's birthday as well as his sister-in-law's birthday "so I hope they won't take it too personally", he said.
The calendars cost $6000 to produce, RNZ reported.
Newshub.