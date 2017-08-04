Government finds $2.6b for Auckland road and rail projects

The Government says it is considering a $2.6 billion spending spree for roads and rail in Auckland.

The money will help close the $7b gap in funding for $27b worth of transport spending earmarked over the next decade, Transport Minister Simon Bridges says.

The announcement on Friday comes ahead of Labour's expected election transport package reveal on Sunday.

Mr Bridges said many of the projects had been brought forward from a 30-year programme, which they had been working on with Auckland Council.

The projects being considered are:

Mill Road highway between Manukau and Drury ($955 million)

North Western Busway ($835m)

Auckland Manukau Eastern Transport Initiative ($616m)

Extending electrification of rail from Papakura to Pukekohe ($130m)

The third main rail line, from Wiri to Westfield ($100m)

"Ultimately the projects mean more Government money will be invested in Auckland," Mr Bridges said.

"These are substantial projects involving substantial new work across the city. We will be substantially completing these over the next decade."

