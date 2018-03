The Government says a decision will be made before the election about the deployment of New Zealand troops in Afghanistan.

This comes after NATO requested non-combat New Zealand troops in the region be increased from 10 to 12 in May.

On Monday night (local time), United States President Donald Trump announced plans to extend the US' military presence in Afghanistan.

In June, Mr Trump agreed to sending 3,900 soldiers to Afghanistan. They will join the 8,400 US troops already there.

Newshub.