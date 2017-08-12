Greens no longer 'great together'

The Green Party will soon reveal new, stripped-down campaign material, hastily rejigged following the departure of co-leader Metiria Turei in the fallout from her benefit fraud admission.

The party has always campaigned with co-leaders but now has just James Shaw, which won't quite fit the "Great together" tagline.

A campaign ad had already been filmed before a horror week this week, where the party lost Ms Turei and also senior MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon. It also lost ground in two polls out during the period, down to just over 8 percent support.

However, the agency that did it had been able to rework it by the end of the week, Mr Shaw told The Nation on Saturday.

"You will see the new ad during the course of the weekend along with the new billboards, new leaflets, everything."

The new ad was made using footage already shot.

"The agency that did it for us had re-did it by the end of the week. They moved incredibly quickly, they've been very professional, they've done a fantastic job."

Ms Turei had been the party's face for social justice issues and new faces would be brought in to front its three priorities: climate change, ending poverty and cleaning up rivers.

"One of the things that we're going to be doing during our campaign reset is, you know, you're going to see some new faces leading the various parts of the campaign," Mr Shaw said.

The Greens would be just as hot on ending poverty, he said.

"We're the only party that has drawn a line in the sand and said, 'look, we know what it's going to take to lift 212,000 children above the poverty line, and we're committed to doing those things'."

Race for third

Mr Shaw wasn't fazed by his party falling behind NZ First to be the fourth most popular party.

"There are six weeks left of the campaign, and we are going to finish as at least the third largest party in parliament," he said. "I know that we've taken a bit of a hit recently, but we've been in this situation before."

He won't even consider what he'll do if Labour and NZ First form a Government without the Greens.

"We don't even know if Winston wants to change the Government."

