Greens promise free public transport for all under-19s

Kiwis aged 18 or younger are being promised free use of public transport by the Green Party.

Leader James Shaw announced the plan while on a bus on Auckland's Mt Eden Rd.

It would allow free use of urban buses, trains and ferries for all those aged 18 or under, and would be available in all areas where public transport services are offered.

The policy would work alongside on the party's 'Green Card' proposal announced at the last election, which would give all tertiary students access to free off-peak public transport services.

The Māori Party has a similar policy - free public transport for students of all ages.

The Greens' policy also allows free off-peak bus and train use for people with disabilities.



