If Google searches were votes: Is Jacinda Ardern 'feeling lucky'?

If Google searches were votes, in five weeks we'd be saying hi to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The new Labour leader trounces her opponent Bill English in the search stakes, according to data from Google's analytical Trends service.

She got a massive spike the day she became Labour leader, with 20 times as many Google searches as Mr English. Up until just two days earlier, Ms Ardern had only been more popular than Mr English on the rare occasion - most notably the week of the 2014 election.