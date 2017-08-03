'Ignore the sexist attack' - Helen Clark's advice to Jacinda Ardern

Ms Clark also questioned why male politicians aren't asked why they don't have children, and when they plan to.

She says it's a pattern of behaviour which amounts to gender-based attacks.

"Ridiculous in 21stC that #women in leadership positions are subjected to gender-based attacks. Are those who make them proud of themselves?" the ex-Labour leader wrote.

In another tweet, she said being a politician and having children would be possible in a fair and equal society.