It's all on - polling for three Māori electorates released

If Mr Tamati gets in and Mr Flavell holds on to his electorate seat, unless the party can get a higher party vote, Ms Fox won't make it back into Parliament.

We'll know more tomorrow - the Party is due to release their list on Wednesday. And if only one electorate is won, the list will determine who enters Parliament.

Labour on track to win two of three polled seats

The poll looks at three Māori electorates: Te Tai Hauāuru - which spans the lower west of the North Island; Ikaroa Rāwhiti, which spans the lower East Coast of the North Island; and Te Tai Tonga, which spans the entire South Island all the way from Stewart Island to Wellington City.