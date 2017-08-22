Jacinda Ardern's bodyguard's beard amasses fan base

While Jacinda Ardern has attracted the kind of attention Labour hasn't seen in years, her bodyguard - or more accurately, his beard is creating a phenomenon of his own.

The generously whiskered man has been colloquially dubbed (by me) as 'mysterious security man with magnificent beard'.

He was seen flanking Ms Ardern as she made her way through crowds after Labour's campaign launch in Auckland on Sunday.

It's been confirmed it was his first day providing security for Ms Ardern.

The bodyguard is a member of the diplomatic protection squad (DPS), who usually guard the Prime Minister but are also used on an as-needed basis by the Opposition. This particular man has protected both Sir John Key and Bill English.

Despite all attempts to blend into the background, he towers above the crowd, emanating an almost-glow from his closely shaven head.