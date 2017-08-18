Jacinda Ardern unveils Labour's new billboards

A branding expert says Labour's new billboards are fresh and modern, but the party needs to be clearer about what it stands for if it wants to attract new voters.



Labour rolled out the first of its new billboards earlier on Friday, that feature Jacinda Ardern's smiling face on a white background with the slogan: "Let's do this". The reverse features her with a catchphrase, such as "Better healthcare".

The previous billboards, featuring her with former Labour leader Andrew Little, had to be scrapped when he stepped down.

Dow Design group account director Simon Wedde said the use of white instead of red for the backdrop of the billboards has created a fresher, cleaner and more modern brand for the party.

"It's youthful, a great way to rally the Labour party, but the key question is: Let's do what?" Mr Wedde asked.

He suggested that the party should use real people and specific policies on their billboards.