Labour pledges $300m Christchurch recovery fund

Labour is pledging $300 million for a fund for projects to develop Christchurch as it continues to recover from devastating earthquakes six years ago.

In a campaign outing in the South Island city on Sunday, leader Jacinda Ardern said the "capital acceleration facility" was the centrepiece of Labour's plan for the region.

The fund would "get things moving" and "on Canterbury's terms, not Wellington's terms", she said.

It would work in partnership with Christchurch City Council.

Labour would also negotiate a "global settlement" with the council to resolve outstanding issues, including funding of anchor projects.

Labour would also establish an Arbitration Tribunal to help resolve quake insurance issues and a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission, she said.

Labour will also fund an extra eighty mental health professionals across primary and intermediate schools in Christchurch, and a two-year pilot programme of mental health teams to work throughout the health sector.

She said a Labour government would also repair the relationship between Canterbury District Health Board and central government.

"We'll commit an additional $100 million for multi-modal public transport for greater Christchurch, including commuter rail from Rolleston to the CBD. We'll also restore full democracy to Environment Canterbury."

She said Christchurch had been through so much and had so much potential.

