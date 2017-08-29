Labour poised to release education policy

Labour is poised to announce an important education policy.

Along with it the party will release its updated fiscal plan, which will show how the policy will be paid for.

The fiscal plan was updated after the Treasury last week released its pre- election economic and fiscal update which forecast the level of budget surpluses for the next three years.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and finance spokesman Grant Robertson will be in Auckland for the announcement, expected to involve tertiary education, and then Ms Ardern flies to Gisborne where she'll visit schools to meet students and teachers.

The Greens also have a major policy announcement on the environment.

Party leader James Shaw will be unveiling it in Hawera.

National Party leader and prime minister Bill English will be campaigning in Nelson, teaming up with his deputy Paula Bennett and health spokesman Jonathan Coleman.

A policy announcement is expected.

NZ First leader Winston Peters, who has been fending off questions about exactly why he had to repay seven years of pension overpayments, will be in Whangarei attending a forestry meeting organised by his party.

