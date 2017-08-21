Labour promises high-speed Auckland-Tauranga passenger train

Tauranga’s set to get daily rapid passenger train services to Auckland and Hamilton if Labour wins the election.

Leader Jacinda Ardern has promised $20m for the service, which is part of a new regional Rapid Rail Plan that will eventually connect to Rotorua.

She says the trains will eventually travel at speeds of up to 160km/h once the service and infrastructure are developed.

The Auckland-Hamilton-Tauranga rail line is the busiest in the country, and is known as the ‘golden triangle’ for freight like containers and logs.

"Our regions are growing rapidly and our roads are struggling to cope with increased heavy traffic and tourist vehicles," says Ms Ardern.

"The golden triangle contains half our population and economy. In the next 25 years, it is projected to gain another 800,000 people," she says. "It’s time this growing region had a modern, rapid rail service."

The Green Party announced a similar policy last week.

Newshub.