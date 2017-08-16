Labour promises mental health support in Canterbury schools Labour promises mental health support in Canterbury schools
The Labour Party's Jacinda Ardern and Megan Woods greet children in Canterbury. Photo credit: Mel Logan/Newshub.

Labour has announced it will fund an extra 80 mental health professionals in Kaikoura and Canterbury primary and intermediate schools, saying current wait times are "inappropriately long".

Opposition leader Jacinda Ardern said that will mean one mental health professional for every 500 Canterbury school children.

"The kids of Canterbury bear the mental scars of the earthquake," Ms Ardern said.

"The Government sadly hasn't done what's needed."

"There's a need for action as we know that waiting times for children under-12 for mental health services in Christchurch have been deteriorating."

Labour are welcomed by the children at Addington Primary School. Photo credit: Mel Logan/Newshub.

The new teams of psychologists, psychotherapists and social workers will cost an extra $10 million, and will be rolled out alongside Labour's planned school health services in secondary schools. 

It will be funded through Labour's plan to increase the health budget by $8 billion.

