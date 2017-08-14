Labour signals students at campaign forefront with cash incentives

Students are soon to be front and centre of the election campaign as Labour sets out to create a "youthquake".

Students are set to be promised more cash by the party - with leader Jacinda Ardern signalling a major policy about to be released.

The latest Newshub-Reid Research poll shows it will be a popular move.

Asked, if students needed more financial support from the Government 68 percent said yes, 28 percent said no, and the rest didn't know.