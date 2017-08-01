Labour's new team have eight weeks to prove themselves

Jacinda Ardern is the sixth person to lead the Labour Party in the space of just nine years, and Kelvin Davis is the first ever Māori Deputy.

They now have eight weeks to convince Kiwis they're a credible and realistic alternative government.

It was de ja vu today outside Labour's caucus - a party that still hasn't recovered from the fall of Helen Clark. She quit in 2008 after losing the election.

Phil Goff took over as leader but in 2011 he lost as well, and threw in the towel. He was replaced by David Shearer, a promising United Nations humanitarian, who was forced out in 2013.

His replacement was David Cunliffe who took Labour into the last election, only to see the party obliterated.

He was forced to quit and Andrew Little took over. Mr Little failed to cook up enough public support, and today he was gone.

Ms Ardern is hoping to put an end to this trend. "Everyone knows that I've just accepted, with short notice, the worst job in politics," she said on Tuesday.

It's a job she's always been tipped for, and she's been flagged as a future Prime Minister ever since she entered Parliament in 2008.

She grew up in Morrinsville and Murupara. She was a Mormon, and worked at a fish and chip shop. She's been the president of the International Socialists and had a stint working in Helen Clark's office.

Alongside her is Kelvin Davis and like Ms Ardern, he also became an MP in 2008. The former school principal is now a deputy with a huge assignment ahead of him.

Despite being thrown together at the last minute - there's clearly potential they could become a formidable duo.

