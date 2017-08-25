Labour to fund Auckland's Skypath

Mr Wood criticised the Government for failing to provide funding for the initiative.

The announcement comes as part of wider Labour policy to encourage people to walk and cycle safely around the community.

The party also pledged money towards community funds to encourage the use of cycleways and announced they will strategise how to reduce pedestrian deaths .

"Auckland's Lightpath is already a great example of infrastructure that works for the city's walkers and cyclists," he said.

"Skypath will be good for our health, good for our environment and good for Auckland."

Newshub.