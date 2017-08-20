Labour launches 2017 campaign - taking aim at Kiwi hearts

Labour has absolutely packed out the Auckland Town Hall, as well as nearby Q Threatre at a huge campaign launch on Sunday.

As the crowd waited for leader Jacinda Ardern to arrive, they sang and cheered.

Official numbers at 1:30pm were 1200 people in the Town Hall main room, 500 in an overflow room and 300 across Aotea Square at Q Theatre, where they can watch the launch on a large screen.

Comedian Michelle A'Court was MC for the occasion, and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was also expected to speak.

Helen Clark made a rare political appearance since leaving New Zealand Parliament. She was greeted with cheers and selfies.

Hollie Smith sang at the campaign launch, throwing her support behind the revitalised Jacinda Ardern-led campaign.

Political commentator Bryce Edwards told Newshub on Sunday campaign launches often feature Kiwi celebrities in an attempt to show the party is embedded in New Zealand culture.

