Labour launches 2017 campaign - taking aim at Kiwi hearts Labour launches 2017 campaign - taking aim at Kiwi hearts
  • More Weather

RadioLIVE

Listen Now

Labour launches 2017 campaign - taking aim at Kiwi hearts

Labour launches their 2017 campaign at Auckland Town Hall on Sunday from 1pm
Labour launches their 2017 campaign at Auckland Town Hall on Sunday from 1pm Photo credit: Getty

Labour has absolutely packed out the Auckland Town Hall, as well as nearby Q Threatre at a huge campaign launch on Sunday.

As the crowd waited for leader Jacinda Ardern to arrive, they sang and cheered.

Official numbers at 1:30pm were 1200 people in the Town Hall main room, 500 in an overflow room and 300 across Aotea Square at Q Theatre, where they can watch the launch on a large screen.

Comedian Michelle A'Court was MC for the occasion, and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was also expected to speak.

Helen Clark made a rare political appearance since leaving New Zealand Parliament. She was greeted with cheers and selfies.

Hollie Smith sang at the campaign launch, throwing her support behind the revitalised Jacinda Ardern-led campaign.

Political commentator Bryce Edwards told Newshub on Sunday campaign launches often feature Kiwi celebrities in an attempt to show the party is embedded in New Zealand culture.

Newshub.