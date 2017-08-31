Leaders debate: National 'associated' with fact-checking account

A 'fact checking' account "associated" with National, which the party couldn't say whether it would be impartial, has ended up only critiquing Labour's comments.

The account has sprung up in time for the first leaders debate, hosted on TVNZ on Thursday night, which saw Labour's Jacinda Ardern battling National's Bill English.

When contacted by Newshub earlier in the night, National wouldn't confirm whether or not the account would remain independent and impartial.

With the speed of the debate, it's understandable viewers would be concerned about whether their information is valid, prompting fact checkers.

One such account, Check The Facts (@nzfactcheck), has encouraged people to check in for live coverage and fact checking.