James Shaw emerges from Green party 'reset' meeting

Follow Newshub's live updates as the fallout from Metiria Turei's resignation and the explosive Newshub-Reid Research poll results continues.

4:45pm - The New Zealander of the Year Awards office has just announced that there has been a surge in nominations for Metiria Turei for the 2018 award, following her resignation last night.

The nominations for the award close on September 18, and a shortlist of ten people will be announced in December.

3:30pm - Labour water spokesperson David Parker has hit back at claims from Winston Peters that the party's water policy would send cabbage prices soaring.

"The NZ First example of $18 cabbages was amusing. That would imply about one million litres of irrigation per watery cabbage," he said in Parliament this afternoon.

2:20pm - Green MP Julie Anne Genter, who is now number 3 on the party's list behind Marama Davidson and James Shaw, did not want to answer questions on whether she'd seek to be the new co-leader.

"It is way too early to ask that question. We are all totally focussed on working together as a team, backing up James and fighting for the issues that Metiria raised," she said.

"Don't even think about asking me that until after the election."

2:10pm - Green MP Kennedy Graham is applying to the Green party executive to be re-admitted into the party caucus, after he quit in protest earlier this week over Metiria Turei's benefit fraud admission.

After Ms Turei's resignation last night, it seems Mr Graham has had a change of heart. Co-leader James Shaw says it would be "difficult" for Mr Graham to come back but it wasn't up to him to decide. "The view of caucus would be that it would be tough for him to come back, but that is a decision for the executive," Mr Shaw said.

Meanwhile Green MP David Clendon, who quit alongside Mr Graham over the benefit fraud admission, has no intention of seeking to re-enter the caucus. He'll be leaving Parliament at the election.

"I've sort of taken too many steps towards the exit to come back in," Mr Clendon said.

"I have some regrets about not doing another term, but I'm ready to just draw a line under it and go and find something else interesting to do."

2:05pm - Green leader James Shaw has just come out of a 'reset' meeting and says the party is "taking stock" on how to proceed with its campaigning over the next few weeks, including discussing changes to its campaign branding.

He says he's not worried about the polls and is "very confident" that the party can beat its 2014 election result. "We've actually been on lower polls closer to the election in previous elections, and then gone on to have our highest result ever," he said.

Mr Shaw said the party saw donations coming in after Metiria Turei's resignation last night, but he wouldn't disclose how much.

He wouldn't comment on who might replace Ms Turei as co-leader, saying that is a matter to be dealt with after the election.

1:05pm - New Zealand First says Labour's water policy will see cabbages cost $18.

Winston Peters says it's like a "speed camera on healthy food".

"Potatoes could go from just under $3 a kilogram to just under $9."