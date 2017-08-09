Maori-Pakeha wage gap is $213, MP says

The wage gap between Maori and Pakeha now stands at $213 a week, Labour's deputy leader Kelvin Davis has told parliament.

He was questioning Finance Minister Steven Joyce, who didn't challenge the figure.

Mr Davis wanted to know whether Mr Joyce considered it to be "a sign of success".

The minister said the government wasn't happy with it and wouldn't be until there was no gap.

"That's why the government is focusing on a range of initiatives to increase training and skills for young Maori," he said.

Mr Davis then asked Mr Joyce to confirm the gap had increased 30 per cent since National came to power.

Mr Joyce said he couldn't because "it depends on how you count it" but he could report that the proportion of Maori aged 25 to 64 who now hold a bachelor's degree or above had increased from nine per cent in 2008 to 17 per cent this year.

"That's good progress," he said.

NZN