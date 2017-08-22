Māori voters struck by the Ardern effect Māori voters struck by the Ardern effect
Māori voters struck by the Ardern effect

When asked to pick their preferred Prime Minister, 42.2 percent of voters on the Māori roll answered Jacinda Ardern.
A new poll reveals that Māori voters have been struck by the 'Ardern effect'.

The latest Māori TV - Reid Research poll shows Labour's new leader is a hit with voters on the Māori roll.

The survey was conducted over the past five weeks, during which both Labour and the Greens have lost leaders.

When asked for their preferred Prime Minister, 42.2 percent of voters answered Jacinda Ardern. Winston Peters was in second place, well behind on 17.5. Prime Minister Bill English garnered just 5.5 percent.

When asked which party they'd vote for Labour was again well ahead on 46.5 percent. The Māori Party are on 17.5,  New Zealand First are on 13.8, and National's on 9.5 just ahead of the Greens.

Jacinda Ardern became Labour leader on August 1st after Andrew Little stepped down, and Kelvin Davis became her deputy.

The Māori TV - Reid Research Poll surveyed 2515 voters on the Māori roll between July 11 and August 17. It has a margin of error of 1.95 percent.

