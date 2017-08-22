Māori voters struck by the Ardern effect

A new poll reveals that Māori voters have been struck by the 'Ardern effect'.

The latest Māori TV - Reid Research poll shows Labour's new leader is a hit with voters on the Māori roll.

The survey was conducted over the past five weeks, during which both Labour and the Greens have lost leaders.

When asked for their preferred Prime Minister, 42.2 percent of voters answered Jacinda Ardern. Winston Peters was in second place, well behind on 17.5. Prime Minister Bill English garnered just 5.5 percent.