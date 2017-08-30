Marama Fox takes out top spot on Māori Party's list

Marama Fox is leading the Māori Party's list heading into next month's election.

She's been placed ahead of her co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell, who called Mrs Fox a "mana wahine".

"I've seen her juggle nine children, several select committees, nationwide roadshows and be a voice and beacon of hope for thousands of disadvantaged whanau," he said.

There are 17 women and nine men on the list of 26 candidates, who party president Tukoroirangi Morgan said come from all walks of life.

Behind Mrs Fox and Mr Flavell, Rahui Papa, Shane Raurima and Mei Reed-Taare round out the top five spots.

The top two positions on the list have been reversed this year, compared to the 2014 election.

Mr Flavell was elected as Waiariki MP at the last election while Mrs Fox, who is standing in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti this year, was elected as a list MP.

Mr Morgan described Mr Flavell as the backbone of the party.

"He has been doing the business for us behind the scenes and at the table, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for kaupapa Māori and putting up the arguments for us with the relevant ministers when we disagree with them," she said.

"The public doesn't see that but we do."

NZN