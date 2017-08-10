Metiria Turei resignation: Who should step up as Green Party co-leader?

The remaining leader of the Green Party is adamant he can carry on alone, and still have a good result at the election.

With Metiria Turei standing down after weeks of struggle, the Greens are without a female co-leader.

So who could step up? Here are the front runners.

Marama Davidson

She's next on the list. Ms Davidson is 43 and currently the Greens' spokesperson for Māori Development and social housing.

Fun fact: Her dad played Koro in Whale Rider.

Julie Anne Genter

She's 37, has the health and transport portfolios and she owns four bikes.

But she really doesn't want to talk about the leadership.

Fun fact: It'll make five bikes when her electric bike turns up the day before the election.

Jan Logie

The 47-year-old is the party's representative on social development, women and rainbow issues.

Fun fact: Her full name is actually Heather Janet Logie.

With none of those three stepping up, there are always the newbies.

Chlöe Swarbrick

The 23-year-old came third in the Auckland mayoral race.

Fun fact: You know the umlaut above the o in her name? Technically they should be over the e, but she put it on the o as a child and it stuck.

Golriz Gharaman

The 35-year-old is a former UN human rights lawyer.

Fun fact: She goes out with comedian Guy Williams.

But current sole co-leader James Shaw isn't keen to give his pick away.

And he's got other things to worry about. Kennedy Graham, who left in disgust, wants back in now that Ms Turei is gone.

Mr Shaw has made it clear what the caucus thinks of that.

Based on the Newshub-Reid Research poll the Greens would get 10 MPs.

Now Ms Turei has removed herself from the list, everyone up to Barry Coates would get in.

But if Mr Graham convinces the party to put him back in his spot at number eight, that means Mr Coates would be out.

Losing Ms Turei as a leader has clearly rocked the Greens. On Thursday, MPs looked emotional and hurt.

While there's no mood to discuss her successor today, it's a discussion they'll need to face to move forward and rebuild.

